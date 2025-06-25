What is NevaCoin (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) is a cryptocurrency that operates in health. Neva Coin is a decentralized, digital asset, built on a unique blockchain/Coin system. Neva coin is a new generation of blockchain that uses POS, zk-SNARK, and Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) technology to make purely distributed structures with privacy and safety for all users. The Unique Selling Point, allows users to create to use the latest technologies and transfer through several Blockchains' "ProChain" technology. Agreements to use coins or tokens on the blockchain can execute themselves, provided certain conditions are met. Users can generate NEVA through the process of mining. Currently, Novacoin has designed two body health analyzer devices, which are as follows. 1-NEVA Body Scale 2-NEVA Health Analyzer

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NevaCoin (NEVA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

NevaCoin (NEVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NevaCoin (NEVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEVA token's extensive tokenomics now!