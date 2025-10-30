NEUY (NEUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03530197 $ 0.03530197 $ 0.03530197 24H Low $ 0.0373133 $ 0.0373133 $ 0.0373133 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03530197$ 0.03530197 $ 0.03530197 24H High $ 0.0373133$ 0.0373133 $ 0.0373133 All Time High $ 1.51$ 1.51 $ 1.51 Lowest Price $ 0.0127721$ 0.0127721 $ 0.0127721 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -5.04% Price Change (7D) -1.83% Price Change (7D) -1.83%

NEUY (NEUY) real-time price is $0.03533229. Over the past 24 hours, NEUY traded between a low of $ 0.03530197 and a high of $ 0.0373133, showing active market volatility. NEUY's all-time high price is $ 1.51, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0127721.

In terms of short-term performance, NEUY has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -5.04% over 24 hours, and -1.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NEUY (NEUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.52M$ 2.52M $ 2.52M Circulation Supply 64.08M 64.08M 64.08M Total Supply 71,280,000.0 71,280,000.0 71,280,000.0

The current Market Cap of NEUY is $ 2.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEUY is 64.08M, with a total supply of 71280000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.52M.