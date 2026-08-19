Neutrl USD Price Today

The live Neutrl USD (NUSD) price today is $ 0.998253, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998253 per NUSD.

Neutrl USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,296,810, with a circulating supply of 53.39M NUSD. During the last 24 hours, NUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.975411.

In short-term performance, NUSD moved -- in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.32K.

Neutrl USD (NUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.30M$ 53.30M $ 53.30M Volume (24H) $ 10.32K$ 10.32K $ 10.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.30M$ 53.30M $ 53.30M Circulation Supply 53.39M 53.39M 53.39M Total Supply 53,390,061.78502091 53,390,061.78502091 53,390,061.78502091

The current Market Cap of Neutrl USD is $ 53.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.32K. The circulating supply of NUSD is 53.39M, with a total supply of 53390061.78502091. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.30M.