neuron ICP Price (NICP)
The live price of neuron ICP (NICP) today is 5.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 895.95K USD. NICP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key neuron ICP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- neuron ICP price change within the day is -3.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 178.93K USD
During today, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ -0.1955114949593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ -0.7430040420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ -1.6496497140.
In the past 90 days, the price change of neuron ICP to USD was $ -5.589276845984614.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1955114949593
|-3.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.7430040420
|-14.83%
|60 Days
|$ -1.6496497140
|-32.92%
|90 Days
|$ -5.589276845984614
|-52.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of neuron ICP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-3.75%
+5.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
nICP is a decentralised liquid staking derivative on the Internet computer protocol. It allows people to earn yield on their ICP while being fully liquid. The protocol is controlled and managed by the WaterNeuron DAO through staked WTN tokens, and thus fully decentralised. All the components of the protocol are fully on-chain. All the code is open source. It is the first fully decentralised LST on ICP.
