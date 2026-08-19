NetMind Token Price Today

The live NetMind Token (NMT) price today is $ 0.04015643, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04015643 per NMT.

NetMind Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,525,903, with a circulating supply of 62.90M NMT. During the last 24 hours, NMT traded between $ 0.03988152 (low) and $ 0.04023202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.03293026.

In short-term performance, NMT moved -- in the last hour and -1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.38K.

NetMind Token (NMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.53M$ 2.53M $ 2.53M Volume (24H) $ 2.38K$ 2.38K $ 2.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.76M$ 5.76M $ 5.76M Circulation Supply 62.90M 62.90M 62.90M Total Supply 143,532,114.2 143,532,114.2 143,532,114.2

The current Market Cap of NetMind Token is $ 2.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.38K. The circulating supply of NMT is 62.90M, with a total supply of 143532114.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.76M.