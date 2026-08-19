NetMind Token Price (NMT)
The live NetMind Token (NMT) price today is $ 0.04015643, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04015643 per NMT.
NetMind Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,525,903, with a circulating supply of 62.90M NMT. During the last 24 hours, NMT traded between $ 0.03988152 (low) and $ 0.04023202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.03293026.
In short-term performance, NMT moved -- in the last hour and -1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.38K.
The current Market Cap of NetMind Token is $ 2.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.38K. The circulating supply of NMT is 62.90M, with a total supply of 143532114.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.76M.
--
+0.33%
-1.63%
-1.63%
During today, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ +0.00013103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ -0.0030330071.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ -0.0070546254.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ +0.00000095276054874.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013103
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030330071
|-7.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0070546254
|-17.56%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00000095276054874
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of NetMind Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NetMind Power leverages the underutilized or idle GPUs of users worldwide, creating a global network of computing power. This approach addresses the monopolistic control in the computing sector by harnessing a vast, untapped resource. Many individuals own GPUs for activities like gaming, video rendering, or crypto mining, which often remain underutilized. NetMind Power utilizes these GPUs, offering a solution that benefits both GPU owners and the AI community.
The platform integrates large-scale distributed computing, incorporating grid computing, voluntary computing scheduling, and load balancing technologies. It provides a low-latency, well-connected, and easy-to-manage environment for distributed deep learning training and inference. The core components of NetMind Power include a training platform, an inference platform, and the NetMind Chain and Token (NMT). This utility token facilitates transactions within the platform.
NetMind Power's innovative approach is particularly relevant in the current landscape, where AI has become a major technological advancement. The demand for high-performance computing is continuously rising, making access to necessary resources expensive and limited. By tapping into the pool of idle GPUs, NetMind Power offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for AI model training and inference.
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What is NetMind Token's current price?
NetMind Token trades at £0.0295984865303801130000, reflecting a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of NMT?
With a market cap of £1861791.64638257730000, NMT is ranked #1945 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does NetMind Token generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of NMT?
There are 62901203.01422386 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
NetMind Token fluctuated between £0.0293958559695442320000 and £0.0296542023795437820000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does NetMind Token compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £11.8596112322190000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence NMT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does NMT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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