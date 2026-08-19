Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live NetMind Token price today is 0.04015643 USD.NMT market cap is 2,525,903 USD. Track real-time NMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live NetMind Token price today is 0.04015643 USD.NMT market cap is 2,525,903 USD. Track real-time NMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About NMT

NMT Price Info

What is NMT

NMT Whitepaper

NMT Official Website

NMT Tokenomics

NMT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NetMind Token Logo

NetMind Token Price (NMT)

Unlisted

1 NMT to USD Live Price:

$0.04026105
$0.04026105$0.04026105
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NetMind Token (NMT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:41:17 (UTC+8)

NetMind Token Price Today

The live NetMind Token (NMT) price today is $ 0.04015643, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04015643 per NMT.

NetMind Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,525,903, with a circulating supply of 62.90M NMT. During the last 24 hours, NMT traded between $ 0.03988152 (low) and $ 0.04023202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.03293026.

In short-term performance, NMT moved -- in the last hour and -1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.38K.

NetMind Token (NMT) Market Information

$ 2.53M
$ 2.53M$ 2.53M

$ 2.38K
$ 2.38K$ 2.38K

$ 5.76M
$ 5.76M$ 5.76M

62.90M
62.90M 62.90M

143,532,114.2
143,532,114.2 143,532,114.2

The current Market Cap of NetMind Token is $ 2.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.38K. The circulating supply of NMT is 62.90M, with a total supply of 143532114.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.76M.

NetMind Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03988152
$ 0.03988152$ 0.03988152
24H Low
$ 0.04023202
$ 0.04023202$ 0.04023202
24H High

$ 0.03988152
$ 0.03988152$ 0.03988152

$ 0.04023202
$ 0.04023202$ 0.04023202

$ 16.09
$ 16.09$ 16.09

$ 0.03293026
$ 0.03293026$ 0.03293026

--

+0.33%

-1.63%

-1.63%

NetMind Token (NMT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ +0.00013103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ -0.0030330071.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ -0.0070546254.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NetMind Token to USD was $ +0.00000095276054874.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00013103+0.33%
30 Days$ -0.0030330071-7.55%
60 Days$ -0.0070546254-17.56%
90 Days$ +0.00000095276054874+0.00%

Price Prediction for NetMind Token

NetMind Token (NMT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NMT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NetMind Token (NMT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NetMind Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NetMind Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NMT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NetMind Token Price Prediction.

What is NetMind Token (NMT)

NetMind Power leverages the underutilized or idle GPUs of users worldwide, creating a global network of computing power. This approach addresses the monopolistic control in the computing sector by harnessing a vast, untapped resource. Many individuals own GPUs for activities like gaming, video rendering, or crypto mining, which often remain underutilized. NetMind Power utilizes these GPUs, offering a solution that benefits both GPU owners and the AI community.

The platform integrates large-scale distributed computing, incorporating grid computing, voluntary computing scheduling, and load balancing technologies. It provides a low-latency, well-connected, and easy-to-manage environment for distributed deep learning training and inference. The core components of NetMind Power include a training platform, an inference platform, and the NetMind Chain and Token (NMT). This utility token facilitates transactions within the platform.

NetMind Power's innovative approach is particularly relevant in the current landscape, where AI has become a major technological advancement. The demand for high-performance computing is continuously rising, making access to necessary resources expensive and limited. By tapping into the pool of idle GPUs, NetMind Power offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for AI model training and inference.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About NetMind Token

What is NetMind Token's current price?

NetMind Token trades at £0.0295984865303801130000, reflecting a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of NMT?

With a market cap of £1861791.64638257730000, NMT is ranked #1945 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does NetMind Token generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of NMT?

There are 62901203.01422386 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

NetMind Token fluctuated between £0.0293958559695442320000 and £0.0296542023795437820000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does NetMind Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £11.8596112322190000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence NMT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does NMT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NetMind Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:41:17 (UTC+8)

NetMind Token (NMT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about NetMind Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2397
$0.2397$0.2397

-12.19%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01112
$0.01112$0.01112

-5.68%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.035656
$0.035656$0.035656

-0.10%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07220
$0.07220$0.07220

-6.02%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00158
$0.00158$0.00158

+229.16%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$1.0318
$1.0318$1.0318

+65.80%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004601
$0.0004601$0.0004601

+84.04%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001370
$0.0001370$0.0001370

+61.17%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00646
$0.00646$0.00646

+10.80%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?