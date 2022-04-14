NetherFi (NFI) Tokenomics
Welcome to NetherFi
📈 Trade with Confidence: Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, our platform empowers you to trade spot or engage in leveraged trading of up to 50x.
🌐 Low Transaction Fees: We believe in making your trades go further. Our platform boasts incredibly low transaction fees, ensuring that you retain more of your hard-earned profits. Even for those substantial orders, rest assured that price impact remains minimal.
🛡️ Protection and Stability: Sudden price fluctuations and "scam wicks" are challenges we've tackled head-on. Our innovative pricing mechanism, anchored by Chainlink price feeds, offers protection against liquidation events. Experience stability like never before, ensuring your trades are based on accurate and reliable data.
💰 Rewards for Participation: Your commitment to our platform doesn't go unnoticed. Stake NFI or mint NLP and unlock the potential for protocol fee-sharing rewards. We value your contribution and want you to share in the success you help create.
NetherFi (NFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NetherFi (NFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NFI's tokenomics, explore NFI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.