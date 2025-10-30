Netflix xStock (NFLXX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1,088.17 24H High $ 1,105.45 All Time High $ 1,592.14 Lowest Price $ 1,088.17 Price Change (1H) -0.69% Price Change (1D) -0.72% Price Change (7D) -2.30%

Netflix xStock (NFLXX) real-time price is $1,092.43. Over the past 24 hours, NFLXX traded between a low of $ 1,088.17 and a high of $ 1,105.45, showing active market volatility. NFLXX's all-time high price is $ 1,592.14, while its all-time low price is $ 1,088.17.

In terms of short-term performance, NFLXX has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -0.72% over 24 hours, and -2.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Netflix xStock (NFLXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 365.11K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.46M Circulation Supply 334.54 Total Supply 21,499.99967815

The current Market Cap of Netflix xStock is $ 365.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NFLXX is 334.54, with a total supply of 21499.99967815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.46M.