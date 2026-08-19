Nest WisdomTree Vault Price Today

The live Nest WisdomTree Vault (NWISDOM) price today is $ 0,987322, with a 0,15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NWISDOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0,987322 per NWISDOM.

Nest WisdomTree Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2 914 828, with a circulating supply of 2,95M NWISDOM. During the last 24 hours, NWISDOM traded between $ 0,987322 (low) and $ 0,988803 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,053, while the all-time low was $ 0,94259.

In short-term performance, NWISDOM moved 0,00% in the last hour and +1,56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0,00.

Nest WisdomTree Vault (NWISDOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2,91M$ 2,91M $ 2,91M Volume (24H) $ 0,00$ 0,00 $ 0,00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2,91M$ 2,91M $ 2,91M Circulation Supply 2,95M 2,95M 2,95M Total Supply 2 952 256,881117 2 952 256,881117 2 952 256,881117

The current Market Cap of Nest WisdomTree Vault is $ 2,91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0,00. The circulating supply of NWISDOM is 2,95M, with a total supply of 2952256.881117. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2,91M.