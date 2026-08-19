Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault Price Today

The live Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault (NOPAL) price today is $ 1.088, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOPAL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.088 per NOPAL.

Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 69,549,542, with a circulating supply of 63.93M NOPAL. During the last 24 hours, NOPAL traded between $ 1.087 (low) and $ 1.088 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.958277.

In short-term performance, NOPAL moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault (NOPAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.55M$ 69.55M $ 69.55M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.50M$ 69.50M $ 69.50M Circulation Supply 63.93M 63.93M 63.93M Total Supply 63,882,982.09242 63,882,982.09242 63,882,982.09242

The current Market Cap of Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault is $ 69.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NOPAL is 63.93M, with a total supply of 63882982.09242. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.50M.