Nest Basis Vault Price (NBASIS)
The live price of Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) today is 1.002 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.22M USD. NBASIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nest Basis Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nest Basis Vault price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.21M USD
During today, the price change of Nest Basis Vault to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Basis Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Basis Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Basis Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nest Basis Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nBASIS is a delta-neutral capital preservation strategy composed of basis trading by Superstate and Midas.
