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The live Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault price today is 1.002 USD.NACRDX market cap is 100,308 USD. Track real-time NACRDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault price today is 1.002 USD.NACRDX market cap is 100,308 USD. Track real-time NACRDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault Price (NACRDX)

Unlisted

1 NACRDX to USD Live Price:

$1.002
$1.002$1.002
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:40:04 (UTC+8)

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault Price Today

The live Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current NACRDX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per NACRDX.

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 100,308, with a circulating supply of 100.14K NACRDX. During the last 24 hours, NACRDX traded between $ 1.001 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.994971.

In short-term performance, NACRDX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Market Information

$ 100.31K
$ 100.31K$ 100.31K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 100.31K
$ 100.31K$ 100.31K

100.14K
100.14K 100.14K

100,144.086602
100,144.086602 100,144.086602

The current Market Cap of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault is $ 100.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NACRDX is 100.14K, with a total supply of 100144.086602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.31K.

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001
24H Low
$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002
24H High

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 0.994971
$ 0.994971$ 0.994971

0.00%

+0.08%

+0.16%

+0.16%

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault to USD was $ +0.000835.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault to USD was $ +0.0005024028.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault to USD was $ +0.0048480768.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault to USD was $ +0.000366.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000835+0.08%
30 Days$ +0.0005024028+0.05%
60 Days$ +0.0048480768+0.48%
90 Days$ +0.000366+0.00%

Price Prediction for Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NACRDX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NACRDX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault Price Prediction.

What is Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX)

Nest’s mission is to build a global, permissionless on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. As the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, Nest provides a fully permissionless way for users to stake stablecoins and earn institutional-grade APYs from tokenized real-world assets. The protocol connects regulated asset originators and custodians with DeFi infrastructure, bringing transparent and accessible real-world yield to every on-chain user.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNest EcosystemPlume Network Ecosystem

About Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault

What is the live trading price of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault today?

The current trading price of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault stands at £0.73855378835820000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NACRDX?

NACRDX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault?

In the last 24 hours, Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault has seen a price movement of 0.08%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault traded in today?

Within the past day, Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault fluctuated between £0.73781670872910000 and £0.73855378835820000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:40:04 (UTC+8)

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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