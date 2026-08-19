Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault Price Today

The live Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current NACRDX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per NACRDX.

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 100,308, with a circulating supply of 100.14K NACRDX. During the last 24 hours, NACRDX traded between $ 1.001 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.994971.

In short-term performance, NACRDX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault (NACRDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.31K$ 100.31K $ 100.31K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.31K$ 100.31K $ 100.31K Circulation Supply 100.14K 100.14K 100.14K Total Supply 100,144.086602 100,144.086602 100,144.086602

The current Market Cap of Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault is $ 100.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NACRDX is 100.14K, with a total supply of 100144.086602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.31K.