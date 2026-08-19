NEST Price Today

The live NEST (NEST) price today is $ 0.00528916, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00528916 per NEST.

NEST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,324,157, with a circulating supply of 250.35M NEST. During the last 24 hours, NEST traded between $ 0.0052861 (low) and $ 0.00558504 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04380651, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEST moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.63K.

NEST (NEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 12.63K$ 12.63K $ 12.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.36M$ 9.36M $ 9.36M Circulation Supply 250.35M 250.35M 250.35M Total Supply 1,768,917,541.255554 1,768,917,541.255554 1,768,917,541.255554

The current Market Cap of NEST is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.63K. The circulating supply of NEST is 250.35M, with a total supply of 1768917541.255554. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.36M.