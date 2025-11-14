NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into NESHUDO (NESHUDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 01:20:11 (UTC+8)
USD

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NESHUDO (NESHUDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.53K
Total Supply:
$ 999.96M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.96M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00006129
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000877
Current Price:
$ 0
NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Information

$NESHUDO is a leveraged creator token tied to the Neshudo brand, a tech YouTuber boasting over 1 million followers on his channel. As part of the emerging Creator Capital Markets, it embodies Neshudo’s influence and innovative projects. Launched to highlight his expertise in tokenizing his brand, $NESHUDO offers exclusive giveaways, premium benefits for top holders, a dedicated whale group, and evolving activities like community events and tech-driven initiatives, all under active development to enhance its ecosystem and value.

Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/AFoiQ3Go8PTe7sGy36GsQbMVMcFqJMSCFuiqoDuzpump

NESHUDO (NESHUDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NESHUDO (NESHUDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NESHUDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NESHUDO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

