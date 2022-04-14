NerveFlux (NERVE) Tokenomics
The Idea of NerveFlux is to build an ecosystem where everyone will be able to invest (buy and sell) in real estate properties without converting cryptocurrency to fiat. NerveFlux has other use cases like Metaverse, NFT, PSE game, and its Charity Program (innovative Tree Planting Program) aimed at fighting climate change. A Tree for every wallet address (conditionally) aside from its innovative marketplace. NerveFlux is designed to solve real-life problems. Nerve Token will be used in multiple Eco-system. NerveFlux is an innovative project born out of necessity to solve real-life technical problems that are being faced by all including the NerveFlux team. NerveFlux is not crypto as usual nor a profit-driven investment. A fully functional NerveFlux Marketplace will eradicate the need of converting cryptocurrency to fiat. At NerveFlux our goal is to build the future, our goal is to make crypto more adoptable, accepted, and regulated.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NERVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NERVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
