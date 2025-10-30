Nereus (NRS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.133585 24H High $ 0.137109 All Time High $ 0.687331 Lowest Price $ 0.088159 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) -0.71% Price Change (7D) -0.84%

Nereus (NRS) real-time price is $0.135257. Over the past 24 hours, NRS traded between a low of $ 0.133585 and a high of $ 0.137109, showing active market volatility. NRS's all-time high price is $ 0.687331, while its all-time low price is $ 0.088159.

In terms of short-term performance, NRS has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, -0.71% over 24 hours, and -0.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nereus (NRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.28M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.32M Circulation Supply 39.01M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nereus is $ 5.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NRS is 39.01M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.32M.