NerdyDude (NERDY) Information NerdyDude ($Nerdy) was created on December 22 by a group of nerds who were tired of uninspired projects in the crypto world. We wanted to build something that truly stands out - something that speaks to the heart of nerd culture while showcasing breathtaking creativity. With NerdyDude, we've crafted a project that blends humor, innovation, and incredible artwork into a coin that every Nerd can relate to. Official Website: https://onenerdydude.com/ Buy NERDY Now!

Market Cap: $ 45.50K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.50K
All-Time High: $ 0.00137807
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

NerdyDude (NERDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NerdyDude (NERDY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NERDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NERDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NERDY's tokenomics, explore NERDY token's live price!

