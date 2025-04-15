Neptune Price (NEPT)
The live price of Neptune (NEPT) today is 0.217247 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 763.01K USD. NEPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neptune Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neptune price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.51M USD
During today, the price change of Neptune to USD was $ +0.00084704.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neptune to USD was $ -0.0898189038.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neptune to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neptune to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00084704
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0898189038
|-41.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Neptune: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
+0.39%
-18.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neptune Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Injective blockchain, enabling users to lend and borrow a variety of cryptocurrencies. The platform features a unique dynamic interest rate model that adjusts rates to encourage borrowing when market utilization is low, thereby achieving balanced and competitive rates for both lenders and borrowers. Lenders can earn interest by providing liquidity, while borrowers can obtain loans by collateralizing their crypto assets.
