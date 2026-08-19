Neoxa Price Today

The live Neoxa (NEOX) price today is $ 0, with a 7.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEOX.

Neoxa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 483,565, with a circulating supply of 10.71B NEOX. During the last 24 hours, NEOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02486785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEOX moved +0.04% in the last hour and +20.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Neoxa (NEOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 483.57K$ 483.57K $ 483.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 484.79K$ 484.79K $ 484.79K Circulation Supply 10.71B 10.71B 10.71B Total Supply 10,737,811,834.54839 10,737,811,834.54839 10,737,811,834.54839

The current Market Cap of Neoxa is $ 483.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEOX is 10.71B, with a total supply of 10737811834.54839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 484.79K.