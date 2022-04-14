Neos Credits (NCR) Tokenomics
Neos VR is a metaverse engineered for the unknown. It’s one of the most versatile and feature rich metaverses for virtual reality, designed so everybody can find something interesting or useful to do in a social setting.
It serves as a casual hangout experience with multimedia and games, creator, builder and developer sandbox, professional work tool, educational experience and more.
We believe that social VR should be part of everyone’s life, no matter what they do and it should enhance how they communicate and share their ideas and lives with others. We have built Neos to give your mind superpowers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Neos Credits (NCR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NCR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NCR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.