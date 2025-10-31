Neonet AI (NEONET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001689 $ 0.00001689 $ 0.00001689 24H Low $ 0.00002321 $ 0.00002321 $ 0.00002321 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001689$ 0.00001689 $ 0.00001689 24H High $ 0.00002321$ 0.00002321 $ 0.00002321 All Time High $ 0.00153661$ 0.00153661 $ 0.00153661 Lowest Price $ 0.00001036$ 0.00001036 $ 0.00001036 Price Change (1H) +0.27% Price Change (1D) -27.00% Price Change (7D) -27.48% Price Change (7D) -27.48%

Neonet AI (NEONET) real-time price is $0.00001694. Over the past 24 hours, NEONET traded between a low of $ 0.00001689 and a high of $ 0.00002321, showing active market volatility. NEONET's all-time high price is $ 0.00153661, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001036.

In terms of short-term performance, NEONET has changed by +0.27% over the past hour, -27.00% over 24 hours, and -27.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Neonet AI (NEONET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.94K$ 16.94K $ 16.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.94K$ 16.94K $ 16.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Neonet AI is $ 16.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEONET is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.94K.