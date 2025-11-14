Project Nema is a research initiative enhancing AI memory and companionship by integrating the C. elegans neural connectome with a large language model (LLM). The LLM translates human language to interact with the worm's simulated brain, addressing LLMs' lack of persistent emotional or psychological states beyond context windows. This creates a stable, evolving neural state that retains history across sessions. For example, user inputs like "good morning Nema" fetch state and history for processing. Utilities include companionship, where Nema acts as the LLM's "soul" for long-term personality building, and dynamic adaptation mimicking life. It also aims to boost LLM outputs via extended memory. The project involves user management and visualizations.