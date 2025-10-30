The live NEMA price today is 0.00034594 USD. Track real-time NEMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEMA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live NEMA price today is 0.00034594 USD. Track real-time NEMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEMA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NEMA

NEMA Price Info

NEMA Official Website

NEMA Tokenomics

NEMA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NEMA Logo

NEMA Price (NEMA)

Unlisted

1 NEMA to USD Live Price:

$0.00034594
$0.00034594$0.00034594
-3.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NEMA (NEMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:34:25 (UTC+8)

NEMA (NEMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00029334
$ 0.00029334$ 0.00029334
24H Low
$ 0.0003926
$ 0.0003926$ 0.0003926
24H High

$ 0.00029334
$ 0.00029334$ 0.00029334

$ 0.0003926
$ 0.0003926$ 0.0003926

$ 0.00195976
$ 0.00195976$ 0.00195976

$ 0.00011193
$ 0.00011193$ 0.00011193

-0.10%

-3.26%

+187.13%

+187.13%

NEMA (NEMA) real-time price is $0.00034594. Over the past 24 hours, NEMA traded between a low of $ 0.00029334 and a high of $ 0.0003926, showing active market volatility. NEMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00195976, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011193.

In terms of short-term performance, NEMA has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -3.26% over 24 hours, and +187.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NEMA (NEMA) Market Information

$ 325.85K
$ 325.85K$ 325.85K

--
----

$ 343.30K
$ 343.30K$ 343.30K

942.09M
942.09M 942.09M

992,549,782.252589
992,549,782.252589 992,549,782.252589

The current Market Cap of NEMA is $ 325.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEMA is 942.09M, with a total supply of 992549782.252589. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.30K.

NEMA (NEMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NEMA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEMA to USD was $ +0.0001656239.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEMA to USD was $ -0.0001930832.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEMA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.26%
30 Days$ +0.0001656239+47.88%
60 Days$ -0.0001930832-55.81%
90 Days$ 0--

What is NEMA (NEMA)

Project Nema is a research initiative enhancing AI memory and companionship by integrating the C. elegans neural connectome with a large language model (LLM). The LLM translates human language to interact with the worm's simulated brain, addressing LLMs' lack of persistent emotional or psychological states beyond context windows. This creates a stable, evolving neural state that retains history across sessions. For example, user inputs like "good morning Nema" fetch state and history for processing. Utilities include companionship, where Nema acts as the LLM's "soul" for long-term personality building, and dynamic adaptation mimicking life. It also aims to boost LLM outputs via extended memory. The project involves user management and visualizations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NEMA (NEMA) Resource

Official Website

NEMA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NEMA (NEMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NEMA (NEMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NEMA.

Check the NEMA price prediction now!

NEMA to Local Currencies

NEMA (NEMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEMA (NEMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEMA (NEMA)

How much is NEMA (NEMA) worth today?
The live NEMA price in USD is 0.00034594 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NEMA to USD price?
The current price of NEMA to USD is $ 0.00034594. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NEMA?
The market cap for NEMA is $ 325.85K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NEMA?
The circulating supply of NEMA is 942.09M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEMA?
NEMA achieved an ATH price of 0.00195976 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEMA?
NEMA saw an ATL price of 0.00011193 USD.
What is the trading volume of NEMA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEMA is -- USD.
Will NEMA go higher this year?
NEMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:34:25 (UTC+8)

NEMA (NEMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,692.54
$107,692.54$107,692.54

-3.41%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,776.08
$3,776.08$3,776.08

-4.44%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02818
$0.02818$0.02818

-23.40%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.80
$185.80$185.80

-5.56%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

+0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,776.08
$3,776.08$3,776.08

-4.44%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,692.54
$107,692.54$107,692.54

-3.41%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.80
$185.80$185.80

-5.56%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4587
$2.4587$2.4587

-6.38%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18083
$0.18083$0.18083

-5.37%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.006500
$0.006500$0.006500

+30.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01639
$0.01639$0.01639

+63.90%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003170
$0.0003170$0.0003170

+407.20%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020295
$0.0020295$0.0020295

+2,155.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020295
$0.0020295$0.0020295

+2,155.00%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$1.1744
$1.1744$1.1744

+67.77%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.141217
$0.141217$0.141217

+50.95%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002469
$0.0002469$0.0002469

+35.13%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002366
$0.000002366$0.000002366

+25.78%