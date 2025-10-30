NEMA (NEMA) Price Information (USD)

NEMA (NEMA) real-time price is $0.00034594. Over the past 24 hours, NEMA traded between a low of $ 0.00029334 and a high of $ 0.0003926, showing active market volatility. NEMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00195976, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011193.

In terms of short-term performance, NEMA has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -3.26% over 24 hours, and +187.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NEMA (NEMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 325.85K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 343.30K Circulation Supply 942.09M Total Supply 992,549,782.252589

The current Market Cap of NEMA is $ 325.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEMA is 942.09M, with a total supply of 992549782.252589. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.30K.