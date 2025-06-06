This is Neka Kayda, the first cloned red ghost wolf. She is rare, special, and truly one of a kind. We are proud to use her as the face of our new project on Solana. Her story is powerful and different, which makes our project stand out. This is not just another token — it’s a creative and exciting journey where Neka leads the way. The project is simple to join, open to everyone, and full of energy. Neka brings a wild, strong spirit that connects with people. Her image and story will stay in people’s minds and make them feel like they are part of something unique and meaningful.

