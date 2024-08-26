Neirei (NEIREI) Information

NeiRei is a meme token that is a Chinese twist on Neiro, sister of the OG Doge. It has 0/0 taxes and was built to bring some fun to the crypto market. The Community Takeover (CTO) started on August 26, 2024 and has been thriving since.

The team is full of chads, ready to hustle harder than a street vendor selling dumplings at rush hour! Prepare yourself for a journey packed with more spice than a Sichuan hot pot!