Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Information Neemo Finance is a liquid staking and restaking protocol designed to optimize rewards and enhance capital efficiency on the Soneium chain. Users can stake ASTR or ETH to mint yield-bearing tokens like nsASTR and nrETH, which earn staking rewards while remaining liquid for use in DeFi protocols. These tokens can be deployed in liquidity pools, lendings, and vaults to earn additional rewards. Neemo also features an instant withdrawal pool, allowing users to quickly convert staked tokens back to their underlying assets. By bridging staking and DeFi, Neemo empowers users to maximize their assets’ potential while supporting the growth of the Soneium ecosystem. Official Website: https://neemo.finance/ Buy NSASTR Now!

Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 371.28K $ 371.28K $ 371.28K Total Supply: $ 204.35M $ 204.35M $ 204.35M Circulating Supply: $ 204.35M $ 204.35M $ 204.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 371.28K $ 371.28K $ 371.28K All-Time High: $ 0.0567 $ 0.0567 $ 0.0567 All-Time Low: $ 0.00010303 $ 0.00010303 $ 0.00010303 Current Price: $ 0.00181693 $ 0.00181693 $ 0.00181693 Learn more about Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) price

Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NSASTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NSASTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NSASTR's tokenomics, explore NSASTR token's live price!

NSASTR Price Prediction Want to know where NSASTR might be heading? Our NSASTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NSASTR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!