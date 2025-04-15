Neemo Staked Astar Price (NSASTR)
The live price of Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) today is 0.02837536 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.62M USD. NSASTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neemo Staked Astar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neemo Staked Astar price change within the day is +0.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 127.58M USD
During today, the price change of Neemo Staked Astar to USD was $ +0.0001914.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neemo Staked Astar to USD was $ -0.0047259332.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neemo Staked Astar to USD was $ -0.0095704187.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neemo Staked Astar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001914
|+0.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0047259332
|-16.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0095704187
|-33.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Neemo Staked Astar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
+0.68%
+13.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neemo Finance is a liquid staking and restaking protocol designed to optimize rewards and enhance capital efficiency on the Soneium chain. Users can stake ASTR or ETH to mint yield-bearing tokens like nsASTR and nrETH, which earn staking rewards while remaining liquid for use in DeFi protocols. These tokens can be deployed in liquidity pools, lendings, and vaults to earn additional rewards. Neemo also features an instant withdrawal pool, allowing users to quickly convert staked tokens back to their underlying assets. By bridging staking and DeFi, Neemo empowers users to maximize their assets’ potential while supporting the growth of the Soneium ecosystem.
