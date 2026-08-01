NEEGY Price Today

The live NEEGY (NEEGY) price today is $ 0, with a 28.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEEGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEEGY.

NEEGY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 342,621, with a circulating supply of 999.78M NEEGY. During the last 24 hours, NEEGY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00248524, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEEGY moved -1.03% in the last hour and -53.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 214.72K.

NEEGY (NEEGY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 342.62K$ 342.62K $ 342.62K Volume (24H) $ 214.72K$ 214.72K $ 214.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 342.62K$ 342.62K $ 342.62K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,784,523.13204 999,784,523.13204 999,784,523.13204

The current Market Cap of NEEGY is $ 342.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 214.72K. The circulating supply of NEEGY is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999784523.13204. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 342.62K.