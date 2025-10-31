NEEDL (NEEDL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000189 $ 0.0000189 $ 0.0000189 24H Low $ 0.00002318 $ 0.00002318 $ 0.00002318 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000189$ 0.0000189 $ 0.0000189 24H High $ 0.00002318$ 0.00002318 $ 0.00002318 All Time High $ 0.0001015$ 0.0001015 $ 0.0001015 Lowest Price $ 0.00001851$ 0.00001851 $ 0.00001851 Price Change (1H) -0.24% Price Change (1D) -17.27% Price Change (7D) -18.81% Price Change (7D) -18.81%

NEEDL (NEEDL) real-time price is $0.00001888. Over the past 24 hours, NEEDL traded between a low of $ 0.0000189 and a high of $ 0.00002318, showing active market volatility. NEEDL's all-time high price is $ 0.0001015, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001851.

In terms of short-term performance, NEEDL has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -17.27% over 24 hours, and -18.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NEEDL (NEEDL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.88K$ 18.88K $ 18.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.88K$ 18.88K $ 18.88K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,999.979412 999,999,999.979412 999,999,999.979412

The current Market Cap of NEEDL is $ 18.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEEDL is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.979412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.88K.