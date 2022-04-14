NazareAI (NAZAREAI) Tokenomics
NazareAI (NAZAREAI) Information
NazareAI is a artificial intelligence and blockchain research & development company. We specialize in creating innovative solutions that bridge the gap between AI and blockchain technology.
We've released multiple products and are having long term roadmap with building autonomous AI workforce. The token is used as a reward between AI workforce to reward them for good work or punish them for a bad work in order to improve the learning.
Understanding the tokenomics of NazareAI (NAZAREAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAZAREAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAZAREAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
