NazareAI Price (NAZAREAI)
The live price of NazareAI (NAZAREAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 337.27K USD. NAZAREAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NazareAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NazareAI price change within the day is +2.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAZAREAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAZAREAI price information.
During today, the price change of NazareAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NazareAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NazareAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NazareAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NazareAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
+2.36%
+7.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NazareAI is a artificial intelligence and blockchain research & development company. We specialize in creating innovative solutions that bridge the gap between AI and blockchain technology. We've released multiple products and are having long term roadmap with building autonomous AI workforce. The token is used as a reward between AI workforce to reward them for good work or punish them for a bad work in order to improve the learning.
