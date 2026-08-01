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The live Navio price today is 0.0371667 USD.NAV market cap is 2,865,766 USD. Track real-time NAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Navio price today is 0.0371667 USD.NAV market cap is 2,865,766 USD. Track real-time NAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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NAV Price Info

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Navio Price (NAV)

Unlisted

1 NAV to USD Live Price:

$0.037791
$0.037791$0.037791
+0.24%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Navio (NAV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:36:58 (UTC+8)

Navio Price Today

The live Navio (NAV) price today is $ 0.0371667, with a 23.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0371667 per NAV.

Navio currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,865,766, with a circulating supply of 77.08M NAV. During the last 24 hours, NAV traded between $ 0.03000925 (low) and $ 0.03773929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAV moved -0.02% in the last hour and +9.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.33.

Navio (NAV) Market Information

$ 2.87M
$ 2.87M$ 2.87M

$ 8.33
$ 8.33$ 8.33

$ 2.87M
$ 2.87M$ 2.87M

77.08M
77.08M 77.08M

77,077,429.0
77,077,429.0 77,077,429.0

The current Market Cap of Navio is $ 2.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.33. The circulating supply of NAV is 77.08M, with a total supply of 77077429.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.87M.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03000925
$ 0.03000925$ 0.03000925
24H Low
$ 0.03773929
$ 0.03773929$ 0.03773929
24H High

$ 0.03000925
$ 0.03000925$ 0.03000925

$ 0.03773929
$ 0.03773929$ 0.03773929

$ 4.93
$ 4.93$ 4.93

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.02%

+23.01%

+9.39%

+9.39%

Navio (NAV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Navio to USD was $ +0.00695354.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Navio to USD was $ +0.0022525175.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Navio to USD was $ -0.0018285942.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Navio to USD was $ -0.00000031936460095.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00695354+23.01%
30 Days$ +0.0022525175+6.06%
60 Days$ -0.0018285942-4.91%
90 Days$ -0.00000031936460095-0.00%

Price Prediction for Navio

Navio (NAV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Navio (NAV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Navio could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Navio will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Navio Price Prediction.

What is Navio (NAV)

Navio is an innovative project and one of the first fully private blockchains powered by its unique Proof-of-Private-Stake (PoPS) consensus mechanism.

Designed as a decentralized privacy platform, Navio makes private blockchain applications easily accessible to anyone. Running on the blsCT protocol and PoPS consensus, every transaction on chain remains private by default.

We facilitate anonymous payments, enable decentralized banking and deliver a privacy-focused blockchain experience.

Why Navio?

• Eco-friendly • Private transactions • Community-driven open-source project • Private stake rewards: 2NAV/block (2 blocks per min)

Join the journey:

Navio is built by and for its community. We are looking for:

• Developers

• Community managers

• Marketing volunteers

Please note: all contributions are volunteer-based.

Learn more:

PoPS: The case for privacy-enhanced Proof-of-Stake: https://navio.medium.com/the-case-for-privacy-enhanced-proof-of-stake-295d419eb1ce)

BLS Digital Signature: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BLS_digital_signature

Confidential Transactions (CT): https://medium.com/coinmonks/what-are-confidential-transactions-63d48bd20772

blsCT Protocol: https://docs.navcoin.org/blsct_protocol.html

Dandelion++: https://dl.acm.org/doi/pdf/10.1145/3292040.3219620

Pedersen Commitments: https://www.zkdocs.com/docs/zkdocs/commitments/pedersen/

• NavCoin to Navio Swap: Coming soon

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Navio (NAV) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemPrivacyPrivacy Coins

About Navio

What is Navio trading right now?

Current price: £0.027394817450870970000, with a price movement of 23.01% over the last 24 hours.

Is NAV attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS),Privacy peers.

How liquid is the Navio market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about NAV?

With 77077429.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Navio compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £3.6338025714630000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Navio being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Navio's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Navio

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:36:58 (UTC+8)

Navio (NAV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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