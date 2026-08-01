Navio Price Today

The live Navio (NAV) price today is $ 0.0371667, with a 23.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0371667 per NAV.

Navio currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,865,766, with a circulating supply of 77.08M NAV. During the last 24 hours, NAV traded between $ 0.03000925 (low) and $ 0.03773929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAV moved -0.02% in the last hour and +9.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.33.

Navio (NAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Volume (24H) $ 8.33$ 8.33 $ 8.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Circulation Supply 77.08M 77.08M 77.08M Total Supply 77,077,429.0 77,077,429.0 77,077,429.0

The current Market Cap of Navio is $ 2.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.33. The circulating supply of NAV is 77.08M, with a total supply of 77077429.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.87M.