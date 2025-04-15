Navigate Price (NVG8)
The live price of Navigate (NVG8) today is 0.00502652 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 239.96K USD. NVG8 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Navigate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Navigate price change within the day is -3.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 47.94M USD
During today, the price change of Navigate to USD was $ -0.000196689557602115.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Navigate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Navigate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Navigate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000196689557602115
|-3.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Navigate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-3.76%
-8.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Navigate is a data marketplace designed for AI agents, offering both digital and physical data infrastructure to facilitate the development and training of artificial intelligence applications. The platform enables users to contribute data in two primary ways: passively, through an automated browser extension, or actively, via structured annotation tasks in a gamified environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Navigate ensures transparent data transactions while rewarding contributors for their participation. Built on the BASE layer-2 protocol, the marketplace provides scalable and efficient operations. The NVG8 token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, incentivize contributions, and enable staking programs. Additionally, Navigate is expanding its services by integrating decentralized infrastructure, further enhancing its capacity for data acquisition, storage, and security.
