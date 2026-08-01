Which blockchain network does Nave Shares run on?

Nave Shares operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of NAVE?

The token is priced at £0.05408248070558340000, marking a price movement of -0.91% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Nave Shares belong to?

Nave Shares falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,AI Framework category. This classification helps investors compare NAVE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Nave Shares?

Its market capitalization is £27025.02460095150000, placing the asset at rank #6074. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of NAVE is currently circulating?

There are 499698.216762 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Nave Shares today?

Over the past day, NAVE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Nave Shares fluctuated between £0.05408026946669610000 and £0.06988104547571280000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.