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The live Navacoin price today is 0.0399479 USD.NAVA market cap is 286,458 USD. Track real-time NAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Navacoin price today is 0.0399479 USD.NAVA market cap is 286,458 USD. Track real-time NAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Navacoin Price (NAVA)

Unlisted

1 NAVA to USD Live Price:

$0.0402198
$0.0402198$0.0402198
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Navacoin (NAVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:36:14 (UTC+8)

Navacoin Price Today

The live Navacoin (NAVA) price today is $ 0.0399479, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0399479 per NAVA.

Navacoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 286,458, with a circulating supply of 7.17M NAVA. During the last 24 hours, NAVA traded between $ 0.03960381 (low) and $ 0.04023785 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.03771258.

In short-term performance, NAVA moved -0.70% in the last hour and +4.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 829.97.

Navacoin (NAVA) Market Information

$ 286.46K
$ 286.46K$ 286.46K

$ 829.97
$ 829.97$ 829.97

$ 4.69M
$ 4.69M$ 4.69M

7.17M
7.17M 7.17M

117,303,572.564
117,303,572.564 117,303,572.564

The current Market Cap of Navacoin is $ 286.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 829.97. The circulating supply of NAVA is 7.17M, with a total supply of 117303572.564. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.69M.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03960381
$ 0.03960381$ 0.03960381
24H Low
$ 0.04023785
$ 0.04023785$ 0.04023785
24H High

$ 0.03960381
$ 0.03960381$ 0.03960381

$ 0.04023785
$ 0.04023785$ 0.04023785

$ 1.76
$ 1.76$ 1.76

$ 0.03771258
$ 0.03771258$ 0.03771258

-0.70%

-0.17%

+4.82%

+4.82%

Navacoin (NAVA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Navacoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Navacoin to USD was $ -0.0201678850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Navacoin to USD was $ -0.0269049066.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Navacoin to USD was $ -0.00000048205511789.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.17%
30 Days$ -0.0201678850-50.48%
60 Days$ -0.0269049066-67.34%
90 Days$ -0.00000048205511789-0.00%

Price Prediction for Navacoin

Navacoin (NAVA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAVA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Navacoin (NAVA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Navacoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Navacoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAVA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Navacoin Price Prediction.

What is Navacoin (NAVA)

Navacoin (NAVA) is the native utility token of the NAVA DAO ecosystem on the Polygon network. The token is used across the ecosystem’s GameFi, DeFi, and Web3 products for in-game purchases, payment for Web3 services, staking, earning rewards, and participating in DAO governance.

Initially issued as an ecosystem token with a total supply of 500 million, NAVA follows a phased deflationary burn model aimed at reducing the total supply to 21 million tokens. This enhances the token’s utility value within the ecosystem and establishes a sustainable long‑term model for its use.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Navacoin (NAVA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

GovernancePolygon Ecosystem

About Navacoin

What is the live price of Navacoin?

The current valuation sits at £0.029444783315323890000, showing a price movement of -0.17% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect NAVA?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Navacoin's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £211142.35639272780000, Navacoin stands at rank #3838, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

NAVA recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is NAVA today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.0291911615857468710000 and £0.0296584995537814350000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Navacoin?

Factors include circulating supply (7170742.39119935 tokens), adoption trends within Business Services,Polygon Ecosystem,Governance, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Navacoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:36:14 (UTC+8)

Navacoin (NAVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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