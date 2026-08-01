Navacoin Price Today

The live Navacoin (NAVA) price today is $ 0.0399479, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0399479 per NAVA.

Navacoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 286,458, with a circulating supply of 7.17M NAVA. During the last 24 hours, NAVA traded between $ 0.03960381 (low) and $ 0.04023785 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.03771258.

In short-term performance, NAVA moved -0.70% in the last hour and +4.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 829.97.

Navacoin (NAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 286.46K$ 286.46K $ 286.46K Volume (24H) $ 829.97$ 829.97 $ 829.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.69M$ 4.69M $ 4.69M Circulation Supply 7.17M 7.17M 7.17M Total Supply 117,303,572.564 117,303,572.564 117,303,572.564

The current Market Cap of Navacoin is $ 286.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 829.97. The circulating supply of NAVA is 7.17M, with a total supply of 117303572.564. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.69M.