Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share Price (NDEPS)
The live price of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS) today is 0.419268 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.25M USD. NDEPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.83M USD
During today, the price change of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share to USD was $ -0.0001154330744051.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share to USD was $ +0.0033246694.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001154330744051
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033246694
|+0.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.02%
+0.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Shares (nDEPS) are the governance token of the Decentralized Euro (dEURO) system. Anyone can obtain newly minted nDEPS by providing equity capital to the system and later return them to reclaim their share of capital. nDEPS holders benefit from the earned fees and liquidation profits, but they are also the ones who bear the residual risk of liquidations, similar to the shareholders of a bank. Therefore, nDEPS holders have an incentive to grow the system and ensure its stability. The governance process is veto-based: anyone can propose new types of collateral or even completely new methods to bring dEURO into circulation, but just 2% of the voting power is sufficient to veto such proposals.
