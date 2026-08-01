What is the real-time price of native coin today?

The live price of native coin stands at £, moving -1.11% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NATIVE?

NATIVE has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is native coin showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NATIVE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NATIVE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of native coin?

With a market cap of £8845.4936173292430000, native coin is ranked #7193, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NATIVE seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does native coin compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NATIVE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes), and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.