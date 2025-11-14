Nativ is a pioneering business ecosystem that combines a virtual Earth environment with a blockchainpowered investment platform and thriving economy. This is the first accessible gateway into the AIenhanced environment, offering a recognisable virtual environment for users to interact with and a unique intelligent economy that offers multiple methods of generating rewards. Nativ’s unique virtual economy grows organically as more users engage and interact with the environment. For a small amount, users (known as Nativs) can buy virtual land and locations they recognise to develop, rent or sell. They can open businesses, acquire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and create a portfolio of digital assets. These assets can then be used to generate additional Nativ tokens (NTV), which can be reinvested or extracted. AI-driven market insights help users optimise their assets, while blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transactions. Over time, Nativs can build a digital empire spanning cities, countries, and continents. As the ecosystem evolves, more features within Nativ unlock, resulting in an infinitely adaptive and expanding environment.