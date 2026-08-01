National Trust Fund System Price Today

The live National Trust Fund System (NTFS) price today is $ 0, with a 5.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTFS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NTFS.

National Trust Fund System currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,719, with a circulating supply of 999.89M NTFS. During the last 24 hours, NTFS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01222876, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NTFS moved +0.19% in the last hour and -16.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.72K$ 81.72K $ 81.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.72K$ 81.72K $ 81.72K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,885,711.068386 999,885,711.068386 999,885,711.068386

The current Market Cap of National Trust Fund System is $ 81.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NTFS is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999885711.068386. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.72K.