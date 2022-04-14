Nash Smart Finance (NASF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nash Smart Finance (NASF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nash Smart Finance (NASF) Information Nash Smart Finance is a DeFi ecosystem designed to transform crypto participation into a gamified, sustainable, and community-driven experience. It combines practical tools with real token utility, making decentralized finance more engaging and accessible. With features like multi-token farming, staking, and a self-managed treasury system, NSF empowers users to take active roles in their financial decisions while exploring innovative game-based incentives. Official Website: https://nashsmartfinance.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nashsmartfinance.io/ Buy NASF Now!

Nash Smart Finance (NASF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nash Smart Finance (NASF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 135.25K $ 135.25K $ 135.25K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.25K $ 135.25K $ 135.25K All-Time High: $ 0.01480728 $ 0.01480728 $ 0.01480728 All-Time Low: $ 0.00595173 $ 0.00595173 $ 0.00595173 Current Price: $ 0.01352526 $ 0.01352526 $ 0.01352526 Learn more about Nash Smart Finance (NASF) price

Nash Smart Finance (NASF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nash Smart Finance (NASF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NASF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NASF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NASF's tokenomics, explore NASF token's live price!

NASF Price Prediction Want to know where NASF might be heading? Our NASF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NASF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!