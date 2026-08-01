Nasdog Price Today

The live Nasdog (NASDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 25.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current NASDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NASDOG.

Nasdog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,684.68, with a circulating supply of 896.14M NASDOG. During the last 24 hours, NASDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NASDOG moved -5.85% in the last hour and +5.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nasdog (NASDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.68K$ 14.68K $ 14.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.39K$ 16.39K $ 16.39K Circulation Supply 896.14M 896.14M 896.14M Total Supply 896,140,491.2696174 896,140,491.2696174 896,140,491.2696174

The current Market Cap of Nasdog is $ 14.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NASDOG is 896.14M, with a total supply of 896140491.2696174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.39K.