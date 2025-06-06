Naruto Price (NARUTO)
The live price of Naruto (NARUTO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NARUTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Naruto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Naruto price change within the day is -2.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Naruto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Naruto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Naruto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Naruto to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+50.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+42.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Naruto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.78%
-2.51%
-6.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
