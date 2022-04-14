NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into NAOS Finance (NAOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
NAOS Finance (NAOS) Information

NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. We enable the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities. Ultimately, our goal is to fully automate the tokenization of real-world assets and make them available as part of the end-to-end lending process through NAOS Finance.

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NAOS Finance (NAOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

$ 214.16K
$ 219.18M
$ 84.22M
$ 557.32K
$ 3.44
$ 0.00104796
$ 0.00254298
NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NAOS Finance (NAOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NAOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NAOS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

