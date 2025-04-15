NAOS Finance Price (NAOS)
The live price of NAOS Finance (NAOS) today is 0.00148977 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 125.44K USD. NAOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAOS Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NAOS Finance price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAOS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAOS price information.
During today, the price change of NAOS Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NAOS Finance to USD was $ -0.0001658508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NAOS Finance to USD was $ -0.0004586662.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NAOS Finance to USD was $ -0.0018606743372791124.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001658508
|-11.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004586662
|-30.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0018606743372791124
|-55.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of NAOS Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-0.04%
+8.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. We enable the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities. Ultimately, our goal is to fully automate the tokenization of real-world assets and make them available as part of the end-to-end lending process through NAOS Finance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NAOS to VND
₫38.19919257
|1 NAOS to AUD
A$0.0023389389
|1 NAOS to GBP
￡0.0011173275
|1 NAOS to EUR
€0.0013109976
|1 NAOS to USD
$0.00148977
|1 NAOS to MYR
RM0.0065698857
|1 NAOS to TRY
₺0.0566708508
|1 NAOS to JPY
¥0.2132158824
|1 NAOS to RUB
₽0.1225335825
|1 NAOS to INR
₹0.1276881867
|1 NAOS to IDR
Rp24.8294900682
|1 NAOS to KRW
₩2.122177365
|1 NAOS to PHP
₱0.0846487314
|1 NAOS to EGP
￡E.0.0759484746
|1 NAOS to BRL
R$0.0087151545
|1 NAOS to CAD
C$0.0020558826
|1 NAOS to BDT
৳0.1809921573
|1 NAOS to NGN
₦2.3912745201
|1 NAOS to UAH
₴0.0614977056
|1 NAOS to VES
Bs0.10577367
|1 NAOS to PKR
Rs0.417880485
|1 NAOS to KZT
₸0.7714922922
|1 NAOS to THB
฿0.049907295
|1 NAOS to TWD
NT$0.0483281388
|1 NAOS to AED
د.إ0.0054674559
|1 NAOS to CHF
Fr0.0012067137
|1 NAOS to HKD
HK$0.0115457175
|1 NAOS to MAD
.د.م0.0137952702
|1 NAOS to MXN
$0.0299145816