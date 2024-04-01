NAMI Protocol (NAMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NAMI Protocol (NAMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NAMI Protocol (NAMI) Information NAMI Protocol is a groundbreaking savings platform that simplifies cryptocurrency for everyone, offering usability similar to online banking. Built on the KUJIRA blockchain, NAMI integrates seamlessly with its money market, GHOST, to maximize returns from lending activities without the overheads of traditional banking. The protocol automatically allocates user funds to the highest-yielding stablecoin markets, ensuring users always receive the best possible interest rates. This significantly increases earnings compared to traditional savings accounts. Official Website: https://namifi.app Whitepaper: https://creators.winkhub.app/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/NAMI_Litepaper-4.pdf Buy NAMI Now!

NAMI Protocol (NAMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NAMI Protocol (NAMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.39M $ 2.39M $ 2.39M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 86.60M $ 86.60M $ 86.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.76M $ 2.76M $ 2.76M All-Time High: $ 0.03760331 $ 0.03760331 $ 0.03760331 All-Time Low: $ 0.00641005 $ 0.00641005 $ 0.00641005 Current Price: $ 0.02757515 $ 0.02757515 $ 0.02757515 Learn more about NAMI Protocol (NAMI) price

NAMI Protocol (NAMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAMI Protocol (NAMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAMI's tokenomics, explore NAMI token's live price!

