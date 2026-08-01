NakamotoStrategy Price Today

The live NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAKASTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAKASTR.

NakamotoStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 135,319, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NAKASTR. During the last 24 hours, NAKASTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAKASTR moved -- in the last hour and -0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 135.99.

NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 135.32K$ 135.32K $ 135.32K Volume (24H) $ 135.99$ 135.99 $ 135.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.32K$ 135.32K $ 135.32K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NakamotoStrategy is $ 135.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 135.99. The circulating supply of NAKASTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.32K.