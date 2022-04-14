Nailong (NAILONG) Tokenomics
Nailong (NAILONG) Information
$Nailong is a decentralized meme coin orbiting the Solana blockchain, fueled by the unstoppable energy of the internet’s favorite meme pioneers. Inspired by the legendary and often memed “Nailong” (an alternate reality tech billionaire), this coin is your ticket to the moon—or perhaps even further. Combining humor, innovation, and a touch of absurdity, $Nailong aims to be the hottest asset in the galaxy. Whether you're a hodler or a meme creator, $Nailong promises to take your portfolio—and your sense of humor—into orbit.
Launched with a fair distribution, $Nailong boasts ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and a community-driven roadmap that includes space-inspired NFTs, interstellar giveaways, and exclusive access to meme-based events. It's not just about money; it's about making the ride to the moon as entertaining as possible.
Slogan: "Blast off with $Nailong, the meme coin that's truly out of this world!"
Nailong (NAILONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nailong (NAILONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nailong (NAILONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nailong (NAILONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAILONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAILONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NAILONG's tokenomics, explore NAILONG token's live price!
NAILONG Price Prediction
Want to know where NAILONG might be heading? Our NAILONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.