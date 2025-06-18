NAGAYA Price (NGY)
The live price of NAGAYA (NGY) today is 1.023 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAGAYA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NAGAYA price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NAGAYA to USD was $ +0.00031077.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NAGAYA to USD was $ -0.1511644134.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NAGAYA to USD was $ +0.3698464176.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NAGAYA to USD was $ +0.2642761004036118.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00031077
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1511644134
|-14.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3698464176
|+36.15%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2642761004036118
|+34.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of NAGAYA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+0.03%
-8.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Nagaya (NGY) ? Nagaya (NGY) is a revolutionary Hybrid Digital Asset that is both backed by LBMA-Grade Gold and also a Proof-of-Ownership of benefits from our Physical Projects. Our Vision is to be a reliable and secure payment option, preferred by all. Registered in Singapore as Nagaya Technologies Pte Ltd in 2018, our motto has not changed. We Build Trust and Value through Legality and Transparency.
Understanding the tokenomics of NAGAYA (NGY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NGY token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 NGY to VND
₫26,920.245
|1 NGY to AUD
A$1.56519
|1 NGY to GBP
￡0.75702
|1 NGY to EUR
€0.87978
|1 NGY to USD
$1.023
|1 NGY to MYR
RM4.34775
|1 NGY to TRY
₺40.43919
|1 NGY to JPY
¥148.32477
|1 NGY to RUB
₽80.32596
|1 NGY to INR
₹88.45881
|1 NGY to IDR
Rp16,770.48912
|1 NGY to KRW
₩1,407.14673
|1 NGY to PHP
₱58.46445
|1 NGY to EGP
￡E.51.57966
|1 NGY to BRL
R$5.61627
|1 NGY to CAD
C$1.39128
|1 NGY to BDT
৳125.05152
|1 NGY to NGN
₦1,581.13857
|1 NGY to UAH
₴42.48519
|1 NGY to VES
Bs104.346
|1 NGY to PKR
Rs289.79544
|1 NGY to KZT
₸530.59941
|1 NGY to THB
฿33.3498
|1 NGY to TWD
NT$30.22965
|1 NGY to AED
د.إ3.75441
|1 NGY to CHF
Fr0.82863
|1 NGY to HKD
HK$8.02032
|1 NGY to MAD
.د.م9.31953
|1 NGY to MXN
$19.42677