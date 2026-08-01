NADS Price Today

The live NADS (NADS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current NADS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NADS.

NADS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,071, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NADS. During the last 24 hours, NADS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NADS moved +1.06% in the last hour and -1.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NADS (NADS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.07K$ 23.07K $ 23.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.07K$ 23.07K $ 23.07K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NADS is $ 23.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NADS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.07K.