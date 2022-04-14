Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nacho the Kat (NACHO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Information

Nacho the Kat is the first fair-launch KRC20 token on Kaspa, designed to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and the technical brilliance of the Kaspa ecosystem. With a mission to foster decentralization, transparency, and community-driven governance, Nacho empowers individuals to engage in Kaspa's growing ecosystem.

All 287 billion NACHO tokens were fairly minted by the community at a network fee of 1 Kaspa per mint, with the final supply minted in under 24 hours. NACHO is now fully in circulation and has a passionate and expanding community.

Official Website:
https://nachowyborski.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://nachowyborski.xyz/Nacho_the_kat_Whitepaper_240605.pdf

Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nacho the Kat (NACHO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.76M
Total Supply:
$ 287.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 287.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.76M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0007509
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001585
Current Price:
$ 0
Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nacho the Kat (NACHO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NACHO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NACHO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NACHO's tokenomics, explore NACHO token's live price!

NACHO Price Prediction

Want to know where NACHO might be heading? Our NACHO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.