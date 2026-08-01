Mythical Mammalian Reptibird Price Today

The live Mythical Mammalian Reptibird (GOOFRECK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOOFRECK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOOFRECK.

Mythical Mammalian Reptibird currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,373.73, with a circulating supply of 997.44M GOOFRECK. During the last 24 hours, GOOFRECK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOOFRECK moved -0.14% in the last hour and -27.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mythical Mammalian Reptibird (GOOFRECK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.37K$ 8.37K $ 8.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.37K$ 8.37K $ 8.37K Circulation Supply 997.44M 997.44M 997.44M Total Supply 997,404,282.730858 997,404,282.730858 997,404,282.730858

The current Market Cap of Mythical Mammalian Reptibird is $ 8.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOOFRECK is 997.44M, with a total supply of 997404282.730858. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.37K.